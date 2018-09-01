Analysts Set Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) Price Target at $45.75

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.66. The stock had a trading volume of 687,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,917. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.30. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.33 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 86.52%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $242,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,757. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $242,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,921 shares in the company, valued at $9,554,606.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $718,520 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth $496,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth $1,993,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.9% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 57,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth $1,289,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 60.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,922,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $118,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,587 shares in the last quarter.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

