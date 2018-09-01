Analysts Set Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) Target Price at $16.20

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARWR. BidaskClub raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,718.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49,246 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 116,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 33,546 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $139,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 86,661 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARWR stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $14.76. 1,458,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,874. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 1.85. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.39% and a negative net margin of 400.13%. research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage medicines include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT for the treatment of liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-Lung1 for the treatment of an undisclosed pulmonary target; ARO-HIF2 to treat renal cell carcinoma; ARO-F12 for hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders; and ARO-AMG1 for the treatment of an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target.

