Analysts Set Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) PT at $72.00

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.25.

ASND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush set a $79.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $70.98 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $76.99.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.38). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.12% and a negative net margin of 17,641.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 48,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth $1,319,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth $916,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth $84,157,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

