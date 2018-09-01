Analysts Set Community Healthcare Trust Inc (CHCT) Target Price at $32.00

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHCT. TheStreet raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

CHCT stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $31.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,001. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 114.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $413.3 million in 89 real estate properties, including one mortgage note, as of March 31, 2018, located in 27 states, totaling approximately 2.0 million square feet.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.