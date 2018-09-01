Analysts Set Enova International Inc (ENVA) Price Target at $35.80

Shares of Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

ENVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Enova International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Enova International in a report on Friday, July 13th. Stephens set a $45.00 target price on shares of Enova International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Get Enova International alerts:

ENVA stock opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 2.64.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Enova International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Enova International’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Enova International will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enova International by 146.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enova International during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Enova International during the second quarter worth $214,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Enova International during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Enova International during the first quarter worth $252,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers through existing tools and technologies.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.