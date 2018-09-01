Analysts Set Independence Contract Drilling Inc (ICD) Price Target at $5.95

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.95.

ICD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on Independence Contract Drilling and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Independence Contract Drilling in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Independence Contract Drilling from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th.

ICD opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.58 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.63.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $25.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.70 million. equities research analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 603.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 40,838 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,812 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin.

