Analysts Set Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP) Target Price at $186.50

Shares of Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 186.50 ($2.41).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMP. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Londonmetric Property from GBX 190 ($2.45) to GBX 180 ($2.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Numis Securities boosted their price objective on Londonmetric Property from GBX 172 ($2.22) to GBX 181 ($2.33) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Londonmetric Property from GBX 200 ($2.58) to GBX 210 ($2.71) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th.

Get Londonmetric Property alerts:

LON:LMP opened at GBX 184.50 ($2.38) on Wednesday. Londonmetric Property has a 52-week low of GBX 149.10 ($1.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 189.10 ($2.44).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.03%.

In other Londonmetric Property news, insider Suzanne Avery bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £36,600 ($47,213.62). Also, insider Mark Stirling sold 209,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.43), for a total value of £393,688.92 ($507,854.64).

About Londonmetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and adding value through asset management initiatives and short cycle developments. LondonMetric has 14 million sq ft under management.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Londonmetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Londonmetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.