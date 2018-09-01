Analyzing Capital Product Partners (CPLP) & Dorian LPG (LPG)

Capital Product Partners (NYSE: LPG) and Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capital Product Partners and Dorian LPG’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Product Partners $249.12 million 1.56 $38.48 million $0.25 11.96 Dorian LPG $159.34 million 2.64 -$20.40 million ($0.62) -12.29

Capital Product Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Dorian LPG. Dorian LPG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Product Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Capital Product Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Dorian LPG does not pay a dividend. Capital Product Partners pays out 128.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Capital Product Partners and Dorian LPG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Product Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50 Dorian LPG 0 1 1 0 2.50

Capital Product Partners currently has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 42.14%. Given Capital Product Partners’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Capital Product Partners is more favorable than Dorian LPG.

Risk & Volatility

Capital Product Partners has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorian LPG has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.9% of Capital Product Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Dorian LPG shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Dorian LPG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Product Partners and Dorian LPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Product Partners 8.86% 2.90% 1.75% Dorian LPG -23.51% -4.90% -2.74%

Summary

Capital Product Partners beats Dorian LPG on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. It transports a range of cargoes, including crude oil; refined oil products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel; edible oils; chemicals, such as ethanol; and dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a fleet of 36 vessels, which consisted of 4 Suezmax crude oil tankers, 21 medium range tankers, 10 post-panamax container vessels, and 1 capesize bulk carrier. Capital GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of the company. Capital Product Partners L.P. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

