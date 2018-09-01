Analyzing Corium International (CORI) and Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

Corium International (NASDAQ: RVNC) and Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Corium International and Revance Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corium International 0 0 4 0 3.00 Revance Therapeutics 0 1 9 0 2.90

Corium International currently has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 30.64%. Revance Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $48.67, indicating a potential upside of 77.62%. Given Revance Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Revance Therapeutics is more favorable than Corium International.

Risk & Volatility

Corium International has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revance Therapeutics has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corium International and Revance Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corium International $31.86 million 11.10 -$47.79 million ($1.64) -5.95 Revance Therapeutics $260,000.00 3,892.91 -$120.58 million ($4.01) -6.83

Corium International has higher revenue and earnings than Revance Therapeutics. Revance Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corium International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of Revance Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of Corium International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Revance Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Corium International and Revance Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corium International -155.21% -276.89% -57.52% Revance Therapeutics -13,690.62% -63.30% -53.80%

Summary

Corium International beats Revance Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corium International Company Profile

Corium International, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. It offers Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System (TDS), a treatment for hypertension; Fentanyl TDS, a treatment for the management of chronic pain, including cancer-related pain; and Crest Whitestrips for teeth whitening. The company's products under pipeline comprise Twirla, a combination hormonal contraceptive patch, which has completed Phase III clinical trials to deliver ethinyl estradiol and levonorgestrel hormones; MicroCor hPTH(1-34), a transdermal system that has completed Phase 1 and Phase II a clinical trials for the treatment of severe osteoporosis; and Donepezil and Memantine transdermal systems, which completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. In addition, it develops Aripiprazole TDS for the treatment for psychiatric disorders; Corplex Ropinirole, a transdermal patch for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and Motion Sickness Patch, a generic transdermal product for the prevention of nausea and vomiting associated with motion sickness. Corium International, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Procter & Gamble Company; Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Agile Therapeutics, Inc.; and Aequus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Mylan N.V. (MYL) for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of a biosimilar to BOTOX. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

