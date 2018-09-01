Analyzing Howard Hughes (HHC) and Kilroy Realty (KRC)

Howard Hughes (NYSE: KRC) and Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.3% of Howard Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Howard Hughes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Howard Hughes and Kilroy Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Hughes 17.29% 1.99% 0.91% Kilroy Realty 22.42% 4.12% 2.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Howard Hughes and Kilroy Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Hughes 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kilroy Realty 0 5 3 0 2.38

Howard Hughes presently has a consensus price target of $159.33, suggesting a potential upside of 22.22%. Kilroy Realty has a consensus price target of $77.13, suggesting a potential upside of 5.45%. Given Howard Hughes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Howard Hughes is more favorable than Kilroy Realty.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Howard Hughes and Kilroy Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Hughes $1.10 billion 5.10 $168.40 million $1.55 84.11 Kilroy Realty $719.00 million 10.24 $164.61 million $3.40 21.51

Howard Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than Kilroy Realty. Kilroy Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howard Hughes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kilroy Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Howard Hughes does not pay a dividend. Kilroy Realty pays out 53.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kilroy Realty has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kilroy Realty has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kilroy Realty beats Howard Hughes on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land. This segment sells residential land designated for detached and attached single family homes ranging from entry-level to luxury homes to home builders; and commercial land parcels designated for retail, office, hospitality, and high density residential projects, as well as services and other for-profit activities, and parcels designated for use by government, schools, and other not-for-profit entities. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 11,031 remaining saleable acres of land. The Operating Assets segment owns 13 retail, 25 office, 6 multi-family, and 3 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located in and around Columbia, Maryland; Honolulu, Hawaii; Las Vegas, Nevada; New York, New York; and The Woodlands, Texas. The Strategic Development segment comprises residential condominium and commercial property projects. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. At June 30, 2018, the company's stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 13.9 million square feet of office space located in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle and 200 residential units located in the Hollywood submarket of Los Angeles. In addition, KRC had three projects under construction totaling approximately 1.0 million square feet of office space, 608 residential units and 120,000 square feet of retail space as well as two projects in the tenant improvement phase totaling approximately 1.2 million square feet of office and PDR space. The office components of the two projects are fully leased to Adobe and Dropbox. The company has been recognized by GRESB as the North American leader in office sustainability for the last four years and is listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. At the end of the second quarter, the company's stabilized portfolio was 59% LEED certified and 76% of eligible properties were ENERGY STAR certified.

