AnarchistsPrime Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.00 (ACP)

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. AnarchistsPrime has a total market cap of $5,356.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AnarchistsPrime has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. One AnarchistsPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AnarchistsPrime alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00032001 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000114 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime Profile

ACP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime. AnarchistsPrime’s official website is www.anarchistsprime.info.

Buying and Selling AnarchistsPrime

AnarchistsPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnarchistsPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnarchistsPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AnarchistsPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnarchistsPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.