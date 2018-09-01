ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Receives $164.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $163.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Michael Thurk sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.19, for a total value of $595,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $47,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,776 shares of company stock valued at $5,785,323. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 135,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,545,000 after purchasing an additional 40,158 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its position in ANSYS by 34,694.3% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 73,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,503,000 after buying an additional 73,205 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,027,000. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in ANSYS by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,587,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANSS stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $185.98. The stock had a trading volume of 478,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,202. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $119.20 and a twelve month high of $187.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 0.96.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

