Aperio Group LLC Acquires 3,005 Shares of Tredegar Co. (TG)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Tredegar worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 354,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 8.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 70.8% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 158,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 65,795 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 3.2% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 523,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tredegar alerts:

TG stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $745.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.54. Tredegar Co. has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $263.76 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 11.09%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Tredegar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiDry and AquiDry Plus brands.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.