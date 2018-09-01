Aperio Group LLC Has $628,000 Stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 153,489 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 16.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,363 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 25.5% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 39.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

NYSE:PFS opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $29.12.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $88.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.99 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFS shares. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.50 price target on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, Director James P. Dunigan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $25,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,563.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos Hernandez sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $73,948. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.