Aperio Group LLC Has $644,000 Stake in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI)

Aperio Group LLC cut its position in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.14% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2,681.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth $223,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth $444,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Botein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,728 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,210 in the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The firm has a market cap of $505.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.63.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.49 million. research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Compass Point restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.