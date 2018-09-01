Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (APO) & Saratoga Investment (SAR) Financial Comparison

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (NYSE: SAR) and Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.7% of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Saratoga Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of Saratoga Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Apollo Global Management LLC Class A and Saratoga Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Global Management LLC Class A 0 2 7 0 2.78 Saratoga Investment 0 3 4 0 2.57

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A currently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.95%. Saratoga Investment has a consensus target price of $23.83, suggesting a potential downside of 4.09%. Given Apollo Global Management LLC Class A’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Apollo Global Management LLC Class A is more favorable than Saratoga Investment.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apollo Global Management LLC Class A and Saratoga Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Global Management LLC Class A $2.61 billion 2.67 $629.10 million $3.57 9.67 Saratoga Investment $38.62 million 4.79 $17.67 million $2.27 10.95

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A has higher revenue and earnings than Saratoga Investment. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saratoga Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Saratoga Investment pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A pays out 48.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Saratoga Investment pays out 89.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saratoga Investment has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Global Management LLC Class A and Saratoga Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Global Management LLC Class A 19.59% 48.19% 16.83% Saratoga Investment 50.76% 10.52% 4.12%

Summary

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A beats Saratoga Investment on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Global Management LLC Class A

Apollo Global Management LLC is a global alternative investment manager, which provides private equity, credit-oriented capital markets, and real estate. The company raises, invests and manages funds on pension and endowment funds as well as other institutional and individual investors. It operates through three business segments: Private Equity, Credit, and Real Estate. The Private Equity segment invests in control equity and related debt instruments, convertible securities, and distressed debt instruments. The Credit segment primarily invests in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure. The Real estate segment invests in legacy commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial first mortgage loans, mezzanine investments, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The company was founded by Marc Jeffrey Rowan and Joshua J. Harris in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. It seeks to invest in the United States. The firm primarily invests $5 million to $20 million in companies having EBITDA of $2 million or greater and revenues of $8 million to $150 million. It invests through direct lending as well as participation in loan syndicates. The firm was formerly known as GSC Investment Corp. Saratoga Investment Corp. is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Florham Park, New Jersey.

