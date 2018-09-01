Arch Coal Inc (ARCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARCH shares. MKM Partners set a $106.00 price target on shares of Arch Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Arch Coal in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Coal from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “$79.11” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $88.67 on Friday. Arch Coal has a 52 week low of $68.95 and a 52 week high of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.27.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.31. Arch Coal had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm had revenue of $592.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Arch Coal will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Arch Coal by 16.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. lifted its position in Arch Coal by 7.7% during the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 201,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,548,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Arch Coal by 217.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Arch Coal by 36.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Arch Coal by 4.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 259,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

