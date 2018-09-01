Argo Group (AGII) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.35

Media stories about Argo Group (NASDAQ:AGII) have trended positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Argo Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.35 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 47.3596196091818 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

NASDAQ:AGII opened at $58.85 on Friday. Argo Group has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -140.12 and a beta of 0.62.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and workers compensation, general, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability risks.

