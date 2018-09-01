Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Shares Sold by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,658,000 after buying an additional 55,263 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $562,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 158,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,558,000 after buying an additional 17,577 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 31,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $9,670,851.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $322,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,038 shares of company stock valued at $93,017,981 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $298.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Arista Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $169.61 and a 12-month high of $313.37.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $519.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 28.07%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, May 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Arista Networks to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.59.

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

