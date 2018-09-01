Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,433 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 13,664 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.15% of U.S. Silica worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 12.3% during the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,408 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,188,000 after purchasing an additional 51,951 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 660,544.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,916 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 118,898 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth about $424,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth about $5,138,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 16.9% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 767,449 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 110,995 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of U.S. Silica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Johnson Rice cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

SLCA stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.27. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $38.70.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.35 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

