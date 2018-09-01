Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Itron, Inc. (ITRI)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Itron were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,672,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $334,301,000 after acquiring an additional 52,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Itron by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,156,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,432,000 after acquiring an additional 22,218 shares in the last quarter. Marcato Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Itron by 8.7% in the first quarter. Marcato Capital Management LP now owns 937,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,042,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 1.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 802,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,439,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Itron by 52.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 575,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,572,000 after acquiring an additional 197,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lynda L. Ziegler sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $57,995.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $823,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Mezey sold 16,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,085,777.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,070,898.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen set a $80.00 price target on shares of Itron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity set a $84.00 price target on shares of Itron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.18.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $66.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.26 and a 12 month high of $79.95.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $585.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.12 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

