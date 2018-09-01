ARRIS International (ARRS) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities restated a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ARRIS International in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of ARRIS International in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ARRIS International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ARRIS International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Get ARRIS International alerts:

ARRIS International stock opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. ARRIS International has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). ARRIS International had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. ARRIS International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that ARRIS International will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ARRIS International news, EVP David Potts sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $73,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,425.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $35,715.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 240,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,400.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,040 shares of company stock valued at $120,666. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARRIS International by 163.9% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARRIS International in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of ARRIS International in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ARRIS International in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of ARRIS International in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARRIS International Company Profile

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ARRIS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARRIS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.