ARRIS International plc (ARRS) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ:ARRS) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ARRIS International were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ARRIS International by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 207,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ARRIS International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 591,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,710,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARRIS International by 13.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARRIS International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARRIS International by 37.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARRS stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. ARRIS International plc has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59.

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. ARRIS International had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 1.83%. ARRIS International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that ARRIS International plc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ARRIS International news, EVP David Potts sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $73,763.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,425.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,715.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,400.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,040 shares of company stock worth $120,666. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARRS shares. ValuEngine raised ARRIS International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut ARRIS International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ARRIS International in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut ARRIS International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on ARRIS International in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ARRIS International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.

