Arrow Global Group (ARW) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday.

ARW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Arrow Global Group from GBX 500 ($6.45) to GBX 460 ($5.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arrow Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 280 ($3.61) price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 437 ($5.64).

Get Arrow Global Group alerts:

Shares of ARW stock opened at GBX 251 ($3.24) on Thursday. Arrow Global Group has a 1 year low of GBX 305.25 ($3.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 480 ($6.19).

Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported GBX 16.30 ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 15.70 ($0.20) by GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Arrow Global Group had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 15.00%.

In other news, insider Andrew C. Fisher acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.19) per share, for a total transaction of £24,700 ($31,862.75). Also, insider Stewart Hamilton acquired 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £14,887.40 ($19,204.59). Insiders have acquired a total of 15,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,749 in the last quarter.

Arrow Global Group Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted loan portfolios consisting of consumer and SME accounts from financial institutions, such as banks and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. The company also engages in the debt purchase and asset management business.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.