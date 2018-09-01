Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $15.84 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,910,787 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $15,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,279,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,002,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 15,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 33,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $2,097,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $262,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,225 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.93 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $78.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $81.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.76%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

