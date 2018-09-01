Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $21.73 Million Stake in MRC Global Inc (MRC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.11% of MRC Global worth $21,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,342,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,445,000 after buying an additional 402,466 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,047,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,826 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,601,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,767,000 after purchasing an additional 89,250 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,538,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,731,000 after purchasing an additional 261,623 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,108,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRC. TheStreet upgraded MRC Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Northcoast Research began coverage on MRC Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MRC Global from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MRC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

NYSE MRC opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 681.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MRC Global Inc has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $22.98.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. equities analysts expect that MRC Global Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

