Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,709,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,260 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $28,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HALO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 22,908 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 36.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 214,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 57,109 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 644,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $11,661,563.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,562,388 shares in the company, valued at $64,407,975.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 1,194,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $21,082,254.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,562,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,876,148.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,278,021 shares of company stock valued at $74,892,770. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.49 million. research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.