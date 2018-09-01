Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 35,442 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,442 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.38% of Burlington Stores worth $38,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 39.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,445,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,680,000 after purchasing an additional 979,815 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 74.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 17,303 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 9.5% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,962 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners set a $174.00 price objective on Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Burlington Stores to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.24.

In other news, CFO Marc Katz sold 11,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.36, for a total value of $1,738,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $3,192,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,973 shares in the company, valued at $51,552,950.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,762 shares of company stock worth $13,947,101 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

BURL stock opened at $168.18 on Friday. Burlington Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $84.39 and a twelve month high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 16,096.86% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

