Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $83.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASND. ValuEngine raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $70.98 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.38). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 64.87% and a negative net margin of 12,089.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.1% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,413,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 605.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,303 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.1% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 750.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 49,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,795,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

