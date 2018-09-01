Ashford (AINC) Upgraded to C+ by TheStreet

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. B. Riley set a $95.00 price objective on Ashford and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of AINC opened at $91.39 on Thursday. Ashford has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $111.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ashford by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ashford by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ashford by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 35,335 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Ashford by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ashford by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

