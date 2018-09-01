ASML Holding NV (ASML) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ASML’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.95. ASML reported earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that ASML will report full year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $7.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $9.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ASML.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. BlueFin Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Monday, May 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $205.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. ASML has a 1-year low of $153.42 and a 1-year high of $221.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions.

