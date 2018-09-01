AstraZeneca (AZN) PT Set at GBX 4,080 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,080 ($52.63) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($77.40) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($76.11) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,250 ($67.72) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 5,600 ($72.24) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,625.55 ($72.57).

AstraZeneca stock traded down GBX 115 ($1.48) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 5,795 ($74.75). 3,243,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 4,260 ($54.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,520 ($71.21).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a GBX 68.40 ($0.88) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

