Asure Software Inc (ASUR) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Dougherty & Co Forecasts

Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) – Dougherty & Co issued their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Asure Software in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 28th. Dougherty & Co analyst J. Hamblin expects that the technology company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Asure Software’s FY2018 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASUR. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Asure Software from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Asure Software to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Asure Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

Shares of ASUR stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.56 million, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $19.78.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.53 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 11.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Asure Software by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Asure Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Asure Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 54,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Asure Software by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 54,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. 60.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $8,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software Inc provides cloud-based software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company's product line includes AsureSpace workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.