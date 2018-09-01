At Home Group Inc (HOME) CEO Lewis L. Bird III Sells 30,435 Shares

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 30,435 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $1,130,051.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,741.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HOME stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,965. At Home Group Inc has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. At Home Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOME. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of At Home Group by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOME has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised At Home Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded At Home Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on At Home Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $47.00 target price on At Home Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

