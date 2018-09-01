Atkore International Group (ATKR) PT Raised to $29.00 at UBS Group

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Atkore International Group to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Atkore International Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.10. Atkore International Group has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $28.67.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $498.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.77 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 56.38% and a net margin of 7.12%. research analysts anticipate that Atkore International Group will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Patrick Williamson sold 100,000 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $2,229,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,704,497.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter J. Lariviere sold 62,032 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,622,757.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,389.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 732,360 shares of company stock worth $17,499,518 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its position in Atkore International Group by 14,400.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Atkore International Group during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Atkore International Group by 328.3% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Atkore International Group by 64.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC lifted its position in Atkore International Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The company's electrical raceway products include electrical conduits and fittings, armored cable and fittings, cable trays and mounting systems, and fittings for the non-residential construction, renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction, and industrial markets.

