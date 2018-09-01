Atomera (ATOM) versus Quantenna Communications (QTNA) Critical Comparison

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ: ATOM) and Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.8% of Quantenna Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Atomera shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Quantenna Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Atomera shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Quantenna Communications and Atomera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantenna Communications 0 1 8 0 2.89 Atomera 0 0 1 0 3.00

Quantenna Communications presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.48%. Atomera has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.53%. Given Atomera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atomera is more favorable than Quantenna Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Quantenna Communications and Atomera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantenna Communications 17.33% 3.33% 2.73% Atomera N/A -78.61% -74.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quantenna Communications and Atomera’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantenna Communications $176.36 million 3.82 $34.41 million ($0.02) -913.50 Atomera $110,000.00 608.09 -$13.06 million N/A N/A

Quantenna Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Atomera.

Volatility & Risk

Quantenna Communications has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atomera has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Quantenna Communications beats Atomera on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantenna Communications

Quantenna Communications, Inc. designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax. It offers its products for home networking applications, including home gateways, repeaters, and set-top boxes, as well as retail, outdoor, small and medium business, enterprise, and consumer electronics applications. The company sells its Wi-Fi solutions directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers; and third-party distributors. Quantenna Communications, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in the business of developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. Its lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin-film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

