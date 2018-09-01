AT&T Inc. (T) Position Raised by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.6% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,352,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,809,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535,763 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 202.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,775,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225,075 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,916,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619,113 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $162,658,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 37.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,978,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 65,500 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $1,998,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,042.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 7,690 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,771.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,034.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.80 to $31.17 in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.21.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $31.94 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $200.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

