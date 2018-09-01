AT&T Inc. (T) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,648,177 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the July 31st total of 88,569,189 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,214,597 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. AT&T has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,034.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 65,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $1,998,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,042.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,352,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,809,130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535,763 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 204,091,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,553,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055,174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AT&T by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,556,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,650,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,724,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,335,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,709,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,798,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,514,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,377 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Raymond James cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.75 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.80 to $31.17 in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.21.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

