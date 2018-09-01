Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $980,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,446 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 106.0% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $126,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT opened at $95.86 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,190,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $100,756,440.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,345,051.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 510,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $42,480,752.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $561,144,427. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,378,521 shares of company stock worth $1,086,204,256. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $88.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Raymond James downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Morningstar set a $91.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.07.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.