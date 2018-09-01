Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Receives News Impact Score of 0.10

Media headlines about Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Automatic Data Processing earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.3749079842298 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $146.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.76 and a 1 year high of $146.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.17% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 2,685 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $362,501.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,117.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Maria Black sold 8,137 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.22, for a total value of $1,124,696.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,723 shares of company stock worth $3,223,283 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

