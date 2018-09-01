AutoZone (AZO) Given New $820.00 Price Target at Argus

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Argus to $820.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AZO. Zacks Investment Research raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MED raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $675.00 to $805.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $675.00 to $805.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $770.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $747.73.

Get AutoZone alerts:

NYSE:AZO opened at $766.88 on Thursday. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $519.41 and a 52-week high of $797.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.64, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, insider Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.54, for a total value of $505,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Albert Saltiel sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.90, for a total transaction of $1,543,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,016.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,792,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,902,000 after purchasing an additional 165,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AutoZone by 435.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,960,000 after purchasing an additional 127,214 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,555,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.