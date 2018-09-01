Avanos Medical (AVNS) and Its Competitors Financial Review

Avanos Medical (NYSE: AVNS) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Avanos Medical to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.9% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Avanos Medical has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avanos Medical’s rivals have a beta of 0.87, suggesting that their average share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Avanos Medical and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avanos Medical 1 0 2 0 2.33 Avanos Medical Competitors 149 787 1402 72 2.58

Avanos Medical presently has a consensus price target of $67.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.38%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential downside of 4.53%. Given Avanos Medical’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avanos Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avanos Medical and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avanos Medical $611.60 million $79.30 million 30.68 Avanos Medical Competitors $1.31 billion $198.48 million 28.16

Avanos Medical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Avanos Medical. Avanos Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Avanos Medical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avanos Medical 11.85% 7.61% 4.44% Avanos Medical Competitors -166.86% -201.11% -22.18%

Summary

Avanos Medical rivals beat Avanos Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management. Its products include post-operative pain management solutions, minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes. This segment sells its products under the ON-Q, COOLIEF, MICROCUFF, MIC-KEY, HOMEPUMP, CORTRAK, and other brand names. The company markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, as well as through third-party distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

