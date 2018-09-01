Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) will report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.87. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.49 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($1.57). Avaya had a net margin of 104.03% and a return on equity of 4,097.00%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVYA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Avaya in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th.

Shares of AVYA stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.36. 1,181,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,389. Avaya has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Avaya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Avaya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

