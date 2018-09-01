Avery Dennison (AVY) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Avery Dennison earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.0807413876614 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Loop Capital set a $111.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.78.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $105.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $91.98 and a 52 week high of $123.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 47.47%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

In related news, insider Georges Gravanis sold 13,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $1,464,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,195.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

