Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 42.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Georges Gravanis sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $1,464,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,195.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.78.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $105.18 on Friday. Avery Dennison Corp has a 12-month low of $91.98 and a 12-month high of $123.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 47.47%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

