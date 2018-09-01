Aviance Capital Management LLC Sells 4,035 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (MTZ)

Aviance Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of MasTec by 11.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of MasTec by 13.1% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 3.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 11.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southport Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 4.6% in the first quarter. Southport Management L.L.C. now owns 34,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

MTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.08.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.20 and a twelve month high of $55.53.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.