Avid Bioservices (CDMO) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Avid Bioservices in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Avid Bioservices in a report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $339.86 million, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 2.19. Avid Bioservices has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $7.33.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 58.67% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 296.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 96,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 329.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,164 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

