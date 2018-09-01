Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Sold by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,059 shares during the quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,264 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 81,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $8,856,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 21,075 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $943,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $500,070.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 483,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,289,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $30.93 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $22.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

