Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (ASR)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $218.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.67.

NYSE ASR opened at $187.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a fifty-two week low of $152.40 and a fifty-two week high of $208.09.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $197.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.89 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 39.66%. equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASR. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

