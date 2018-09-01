Bank of America Reaffirms Buy Rating for HeidelbergCement (HEI)

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HEI. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €104.50 ($121.51) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €89.55 ($104.13).

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €68.58 ($79.74) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €76.94 ($89.47) and a twelve month high of €96.00 ($111.63).

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

